Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 3,885 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

