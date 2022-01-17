Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYW. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

