Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

