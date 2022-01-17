Inspire Investing LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 125.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 106.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 87,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:SF opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

