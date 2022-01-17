Inspire Investing LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

