Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $2,827,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.41.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.