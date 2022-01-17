Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $78.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

