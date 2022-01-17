Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

