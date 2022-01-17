Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 15.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Insulet by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.25. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -539.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

