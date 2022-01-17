Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFSPF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Interfor stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Interfor has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

