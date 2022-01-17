Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

BSMU opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

