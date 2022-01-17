Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DBV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.76. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.