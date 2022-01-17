Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after acquiring an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,482,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,437 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

