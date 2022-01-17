Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 136.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 15.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $78,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.01. 80,121,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,056,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.94 and its 200-day moving average is $377.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.