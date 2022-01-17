Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 576,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,518,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 209.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $52.89. 103,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

