Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,690. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

