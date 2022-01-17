Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 42.5% in December

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

