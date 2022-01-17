IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £254,000 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £254,000 ($344,780.78).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,436.95).

On Friday, December 24th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($13,899.82).

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Royde bought 23,770 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £30,425.60 ($41,299.85).

On Friday, November 26th, Max Royde bought 20,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($35,292.52).

On Friday, November 12th, Max Royde bought 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($26,469.39).

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 93.26 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.87).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

