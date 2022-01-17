iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $185.00 at Truist

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target upped by Truist from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $141.10 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.