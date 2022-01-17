iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iRobot worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRBT traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.80. 425,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,420. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

