iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

HDV stock opened at $103.50 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.38 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80.

