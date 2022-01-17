iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Windham Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,473 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.79 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

