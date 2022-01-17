iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,789,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,632 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $801,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.79 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56.

