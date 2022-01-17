iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,062,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LDEM traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.46. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.797 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

