iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Emerson Wealth LLC

Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

