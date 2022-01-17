iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,086 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,083,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,237,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

