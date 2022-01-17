iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

SUSA stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.