iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 327,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,365 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $277.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $232.55 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

