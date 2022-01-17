iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter.

BYLD stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

