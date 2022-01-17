ITM Power’s (ITM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.14) target price on the stock.

ITM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.38) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.47).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 416.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 427.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -61.45. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 307.06 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.83).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

