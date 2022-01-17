Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Down 48.9% in December

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS IVDA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 66,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.44.
About Iveda Solutions
