Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Down 48.9% in December

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS IVDA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 66,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

