Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.48) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on J. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 293.33 ($3.98).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.