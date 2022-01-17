Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
LON JSE opened at GBX 93 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £432.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.39. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.24.
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.
