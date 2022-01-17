Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

LON JSE opened at GBX 93 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £432.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.39. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.24.

In related news, insider Dan Young sold 738,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10), for a total value of £598,055.40 ($811,803.18).

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

