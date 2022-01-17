Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:JSE opened at GBX 93 ($1.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £432.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

In other news, insider Dan Young sold 738,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10), for a total value of £598,055.40 ($811,803.18).

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.