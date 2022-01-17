Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAGX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of JAGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. 1,081,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $625,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

