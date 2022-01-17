JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Down 59.8% in December

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 48,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.43. JanOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 194.34% and a negative net margin of 21.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About JanOne

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.