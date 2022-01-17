Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of JBSAY stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. JBS has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.08.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

