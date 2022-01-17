JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €23.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.52 ($25.59).

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €22.24 ($25.27) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($41.93). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.03.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

