Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €64.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.66 ($85.98).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €65.02 ($73.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.37.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

