Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.28.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. Analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.