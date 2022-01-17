JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in JFrog by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JFrog by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 56.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,504.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 688,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,710. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. JFrog has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

