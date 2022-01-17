John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.8103 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.03%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

