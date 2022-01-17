Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

