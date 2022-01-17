Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.56 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

