Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 329,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $62,293,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.84. 5,847,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. The firm has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

