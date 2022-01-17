JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €137.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLVHF. Barclays lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.33.

DLVHF stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.42.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

