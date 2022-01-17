JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €28.50

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salzgitter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
