JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,580

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,530 ($47.92) to GBX 3,580 ($48.60) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.36) to GBX 2,897 ($39.32) in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Persimmon to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($40.72) to GBX 2,500 ($33.94) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.34) to GBX 3,410 ($46.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.69) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.25).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.60) on Friday. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,476 ($33.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,767.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,797.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,468.51).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.