Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,794 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in TrueCar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

