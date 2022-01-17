Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,952,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

